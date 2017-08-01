Donald Trump’s approval ratings fall to all-time low in Rasmussen Reports

Donald Trump’s approval ratings have fallen to an all-time low, according to one of his favourite pollsters, Rasmussen Reports.

The US leader's score has now fallen to below 40 per cent for the first time, a 23-point decrease since he took office.

It comes even though the poll has traditionally been generous to the President, who has in the past picked out Rasmussen's findings to say he was doing better than his predecessor, Barack Obama.

“The new Rasmussen Poll, one of the most accurate in the 2016 Election, just out with a Trump 50 per cent Approval Rating. That's higher than O's #'s!” Mr Trump tweeted in June.

Other mainstream polls also have the President performing at his worst-ever level in the ratings

In an ABC News/Washington Post poll, Mr Trump was on 36 per cent, which is the lowest score at this stage of a presidency for anyone in the last 70 years.

His average approval rating has fallen to 38.1 per cent, while his disapproval rating continues to soar and is currently at 56.1 per cent, according to calculations from The 538.



