    Donald Trump dumps Reince Priebus and appoints John Kelly as new White House chief of staff ending week of bitter infighting

    Rob Crilly
    John Kelly is the new White House chief of staff - © 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP

    Donald Trump has announced he is moving General John Kelly from the Department of Homeland Security to take over as White House chief of staff from the increasingly embattled Reince Priebus.

    It follows a turbulent week in which behind-the-scenes warring erupted into public view.

    Mr Priebus was one of the few figures from the Republican  leadership to join Mr Trump's unconventional team but found himself isolated among the Trump family members and political outsiders who made up much of the core of the administration.

