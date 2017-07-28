Donald Trump dumps Reince Priebus and appoints John Kelly as new White House chief of staff ending week of bitter infighting

John Kelly is the new White House chief of staff - © 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP

Donald Trump has announced he is moving General John Kelly from the Department of Homeland Security to take over as White House chief of staff from the increasingly embattled Reince Priebus.

It follows a turbulent week in which behind-the-scenes warring erupted into public view.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Mr Priebus was one of the few figures from the Republican leadership to join Mr Trump's unconventional team but found himself isolated among the Trump family members and political outsiders who made up much of the core of the administration.

