Donald Trump appeals $83.3M verdict in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

Former President Donald Trump is appealing New York writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit after a jury awarded her $83 million in damages.

Also on Friday, Trump posted a bond of nearly $92 million to block Carroll from collecting on her major defamation trial victory as he seeks to get the verdict overturned.

Carroll, a journalist, author and advice columnist, is a native Hoosier. She grew up in Fort Wayne and graduated from Indiana University in the 1960s. Here's what happened in the case and what it means.

Why did E. Jean Carroll sue former president Donald Trump?

Carroll, 80, claimed Trump, 77, sexually assaulted her in a New York City department store dressing room roughly 30 years ago, charges the former president has publicly denied.

The moment the dressing-room door closed, Carroll said, Trump lunged at her, shoving her against a wall where he next pulled down her tights. Carroll gave a graphic account of the assault both in her book and in a later article.

On Jan. 26, the former president was ordered by a federal civil jury to pay Carroll $83.3 million for defaming her in 2019, when he denied her allegations of sexual assault and said "people should pay dearly for such false accusations."

Carroll was awarded $18.3 million in compensatory damages and $65 million in punitive damages.

What's the latest in the case?

Earlier this week, New York federal Judge Lewis Kaplan denied Trump's request for a shield from collection until three business days after Kaplan rules on an earlier Trump motion seeking a longer-term shield. Kaplan wrote that Trump's predicament was "a result of his own dilatory actions," noting Trump waited until 25 days after the jury's Jan. 26 verdict to ask for the longer-term shield.

In his bond notice, Trump asked the court to approve the bond and block Carroll from being able to collect payment pending Trump's appeal in the case. Without a shield, Trump would be vulnerable to collection starting next week, when his 30 days to post a bond or deposit plus interest with the court before Carroll could collect were set to expire.

What's next in the case?

Kaplan still needs to rule on post-trial motions from Trump, including a request for the court to rule that Trump wins the case despite the jury's verdict and a request for a new trial.

The next step would be for a federal appeals court to handle Trump's appeal. That could involve both sides filing briefs and a panel of judges hearing oral arguments, before the panel rules on the appeal.

Trump or Carroll could then ask for a wider slate of appellate judges to hear the appeal, and either one of them would also be able to take their argument to the Supreme Court based on an issue lost during the appeal.

Midwest Connect Team leader Jenny Porter Tilley contributed to this report. John Tufts covers trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Donald Trump seeks to block E. Jean Carroll from collecting damages