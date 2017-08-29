Donald Trump Keeps Plugging His Own Merchandise During Hurricane Harvey

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived in Texas Tuesday in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which ripped through the Texas coast and triggered one of the worst floods in U.S. history, causing catastrophic damage to the greater Houston area and claiming at least 10 lives so far.

A visit to a disaster area is not the most appropriate time for product promotion, but here we are.

Trump arrived in Corpus Christi wearing the white “45/USA” hat that’s available for $40 on his own website, shop.donaldjtrump.com. This marks the third time in four days that the president has worn on-sale campaign merchandise during events related to Harvey, including two previous meetings for which the White House released photographs.

Trump has used his Harvey meetings as product placement for hats he sells for $40 two days in a row now... pic.twitter.com/EQcPkS8Yit — Gabriel Snyder (@gabrielsnyder) August 27, 2017

For a third time, Trump is using Hurricane Harvey as product placement for a hat he sells for $40 pic.twitter.com/8Js7DEnbAs — Gabriel Snyder (@gabrielsnyder) August 29, 2017

Melania Trump received some blowback for the “Top Gun”-esque outfit she wore to board their flight to Texas ― namely, for a pair of sky-high black stilettos that prompted many Twitter users to deem her “out of touch,” as they assumed she planned to wear the shoes on the ground. But her spokeswoman said the first lady would change before arrival, and she touched down in Texas wearing flat sneakers and a complete change of clothing, including a black “FLOTUS” baseball hat.

People balked at seeing the first lady in heels for a trip to visit areas affected by Hurricane Harvey, but she changed before touching down in Texas.