Donald Trump 'was planning Trump Tower in Moscow' as he embarked on presidential bid

President Donald Trump reacts to the song as he arrives at a rally at the Phoenix Convention Centre - AP

The controversy surrounding Donald Trump's links with Russia intensified amid reports that his company was negotiating to build a Trump Tower in Moscow during the early stages of his presidential campaign.

The Washington Post reported that the Trump organisation was involved in discussions over proposals for a tower in late 2015 and early 2016.

According to the paper Michael Cohen, the Trump Organisation's executive vice president, sent an email to Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov seeking his help in rescuing the stalled deal in January 2016.

Mr Trump announced his candidacy for the presidency in June 2015 and the plans were scrapped in January last year, shortly before the presidential primaries began.

The Donald Trump campaign’s Russia connections

Although the Trump organisation's desire to build a Trump Tower dates back to the 1990s, as a candidate the billionaire repeatedly denies that he had business interests in Russia while he was campaigning for the White House.

The latest disclosures are certain to fuel a belief among Mr Trump's critics that his desire for a rapprochement with the Kremlin was commercially as well as politically driven.

A special counsel and the Senate Intelligence Committee are both probing alleged Russian involvement in the presidential election.

According to the Washington Post, Mr Trump was urged to go to Moscow to promote the plans by Felix Sater, a Russian born property developer.

View photos Plans were discussed for a Trump Tower in Moscow Credit: Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency More

He suggested that Mr Putin could be persuaded to say "great things" about Mr Trump.

Although Mr Trump did not make the visit, Mr Putin did go out of his way to praise the billionaire businessman in December 2015.

Responding to Mr Trump's conviction that the two men could "get along", Mr Putin said of the then aspiring Republican hopeful, "He is a bright and talented person without any doubt."

Mr Sater, who appears to have been a middle man in the Moscow Trump Tower proposal, has long been a controversial figure.

In May last year, the Telegraph disclosed that Mr Sater, a man who Mr Trump claimed he would not recognise, was not only a key figure in the billionaire's business ventures, but also had convictions for both fraud and stabbing somebody in the face with the stem of a margarita glass.

The White House declined to comment as did Michael Cohen, the Trump Organisation's executive vice president. Mr Cohen’s lawyer said he was co-operating with the congressional inquiries.