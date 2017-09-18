Donald Trump's lawyers overheard discussing Russia investigation in Washington steakhouse

Donald Trump arrives for a meeting about reforming the United Nations on September 18, 2017 - EPA

President Donald Trump’s top lawyers have been strongly rebuked by the White House chief of staff after they sat outside at a Washington DC steakhouse and discussed the Russia investigation in earshot of a reporter.

Kenneth Vogel of the New York Times was sitting at the restaurant, near his newspaper’s offices in the capital, when he noticed Ty Cobb, the lawyer brought in to manage the Russia investigation, and John Dowd, Mr Trump’s personal lawyer, having lunch.

Mr Trump’s legal team is reportedly wrestling with how much documentation to voluntarily turn over to Robert Mueller, leading the investigation into Russian meddling in the election.

Here's a photo of Ty Cobb & John Dowd casually & loudly discussing details of Russia investigation at @BLTSteakDC while I sat at next table. pic.twitter.com/RfX9JLJ0Te — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) 18 September 2017

Donald McGahn, the White House counsel, is said to support cooperation, but has expressed worry about setting a precedent that would weaken the White House long after Mr Trump’s tenure is over.

Mr Cobb was allegedly heard expressing his frustration at Mr McGahn’s attitude, describing him as reluctant to hand over all documents.

Mr Cobb, in charge of dealing with Mr Mueller’s requests for paperwork, described one of the White House lawyers as “a McGahn spy” and said Mr McGahn had “a couple documents locked in a safe” that he seemed to suggest he wanted access to.

View photos John Kelly Credit: Reuters More

“The White House counsel’s office is being very conservative with this stuff,” Mr Cobb told Mr Dowd.

“Our view is we’re not hiding anything.”

He also reportedly mentioned a colleague whom he blamed for “some of these earlier leaks,” and who he said “tried to push Jared out” – an apparent reference to Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, who has been a previous source of dispute for the legal team.

After the newspaper told the White House that they were planning to publish a story about the conversation, Mr McGahn “erupted at Mr Cobb”, the paper reported.

John Kelly, the White House chief of staff, also sharply reprimanded Mr Cobb for his indiscretion, sources told the paper.

Mr Cobb then attempted to smooth over the situation, praising Mr McGahn in an interview at the weekend.

“He has been very helpful to me, and whenever we have differences of opinion, we have been able to work them out professionally and reach consensus,” he said.

“We have different roles. He has a much fuller plate. But we’re both devoted to this White House and getting as much done on behalf of the presidency as possible.”