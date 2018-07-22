Donald Trump's intelligence chief says he meant no disrespect to president over Putin meeting

Dan Coats, US Director of National Intelligence, said on Saturday he in no way meant to be disrespectful toward President Donald Trump with what he called his "awkward response" to news of a second planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Coats issued a statement seeking to control the damage from an interview he gave at the Aspen Institute security forum in Colorado on Thursday in which he expressed surprise when the news broke that Mr Trump was planning another summit with Mr Putin.

“Some press coverage has mis-characterised my intentions in responding to breaking news presented to me during a live interview. My admittedly awkward response was in no way meant to be disrespectful or criticize the actions of the president," hesaid.

"I and the entire intel community are committed to providing the best possible intelligence to inform and support President Trump’s ongoing efforts to prevent Russian meddling in our upcoming elections, to build strong relationships internationally in order to maintain peace, denuclearise dangerous regimes and protect our nation and our allies."

Mr Coats was on stage at the Aspen Institute taking questions when he was informed by Andrea Mitchell, the MSNBC anchor who moderated the event, about the second summit.

"Say that again. Did I hear you?" he asked, appearing amused. "OK, that's going to be special."

The White House had no comment on Saturday about his new statement.

Mr Coats' appearance at the Aspen Institute had generated some frustration at the White House. One source said there was a belief that if he had been in Washington instead of Colorado, he would not have been surprised by the news.

Mr Trump has drawn heavy criticism from Republicans and Democrats over his summit last Monday in Helsinki, Finland, with Mr Putin, when he seemed reluctant to blame Russia for meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Trump and Putin | In talks

Mr Trump later made clear he supported the US intelligence community's findings about Russian meddling.

On Saturday, the Salt Lake Tribune published a letter from Jon Huntsman Jr, the US ambassador to Moscow, that appeared to reject a suggestion from a columnist for the newspaper that he resign after Mr Trump's remarks in Helsinki.

"I have taken an unscientific survey among my colleagues, whom you reference, about whether I should resign. The laughter told me everything I needed to know," the letter said.

A State Department spokeswoman had no immediate comment on Mr Huntsman's letter.