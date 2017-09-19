Donald Trump's First UN Address Gets Mixed Reviews From Political Leaders

President Donald Trump’s first address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday prompted a mix of praise and condemnation from U.S. politicians and world leaders.

A packed room of international diplomats listened as the president peddled his “America First” agenda, pushed for U.N. reform and issued another stern warning to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, who Trump called a “rocket man [on] a suicide mission.”

Many Democrats criticized Trump for his bombastic rhetoric against North Korea and his suggestion that he would not renew the Iranian nuclear deal.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) called Trump’s remarks “dangerous,” and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) accused the president of using the U.N. to “threaten war.”

Dangerous rhetoric & abdication of values from Pres Trump at #UNGA. Congress must stand by the Iran deal & work to deescalate tensions w/ NK — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) September 19, 2017

NEW: @SenFeinstein: Pres. Trump's #UNGA speech "greatly escalated the danger we face from both Iran and North Korea" https://t.co/e2BNY9yz9o?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313pic.twitter.com/CMdf7gx5dq — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 19, 2017

Others, mostly Republicans, commended Trump for showing leadership, including former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. John Bolton.

.@realDonaldTrump’s #UNGA speech was his best yet as President. He was clear & direct in his criticisms of #NorthKorea & #Iran. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 19, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump has shown our world tremendous leadership since taking office. #UNGA — Rep. Todd Rokita (@ToddRokita) September 19, 2017

Former GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who has criticized Trump over his rhetoric in the past, called the speech “strong and needed.”

President Trump gave a strong and needed challenge to UN members to live up

to its charter and to confront global challenges. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 19, 2017

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) didn’t listen to Trump’s address live, but said he was “glad” the president made the “rocket man” comment.

“Well, good for him,” Hatch told reporters. “I’m glad he said that. It’s about time that somebody talked turkey on that little bastard over there.”

World leaders also weighed in on Trump’s comments, which threatened action against the Venezuelan government if the country continues on a “path to impose authoritarian rule”

Jorge Arreaza, Venezuela’s foreign minister, accused Trump of injecting “racist and supremacist” theory into his speech.

“We do not accept threats from President Trump or whoever in this world,” Arreaza said in a statement. “We are people of peace, peaceful people, and we want relations of mutual respect.”

He continued: “This racist and supremacist theory which he’s exposing, this return to the Cold War, for a moment we didn’t know if we were listening to President Reagan in 1982 or President Trump in 2017.”

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted praise for Trump, claiming he had never heard a “sharper or more courageous” speech at the U.N.

“President Trump told the truth about the dangers lurking for the world, and urged to stand up to all the power to ensure the future of mankind,” Netanyahu tweeted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.