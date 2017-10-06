Donald Trump's Cryptic 'Calm Before The Storm' Comment Is Freaking Everyone Out

During a photo op on Thursday evening, President Donald Trump alluded to this being the “calm before the storm.” When asked to elaborate, he said: “You’ll find out.”
So what was he referring to?
Nearly everyone has a guess. Some are serious. Some are attempts at humor. Others are downright terrifying:
Remember that time your 8th grade English teacher was trying to explain foreshadowing to you...— delano_goodin (@delano_goodin) October 6, 2017
Wait, THIS is the calm? https://t.co/MTAnOnsAwE— Colin Kahl (@ColinKahl) October 5, 2017
Options:— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 5, 2017
1) upcoming tweetstorm defending Harvey Weinstein
2) Doritos evacuation
3) resignation
4) throwing Paper Towels at commanders https://t.co/fDoUaotxNs
Prediction: Trump's "calm before the storm" comment is that he plans to fire Mueller. (I know he can be re-hired by., etc. JUST PREDICTING)— JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) October 6, 2017
The "calm before the storm" Trump referred to is that he is ditching the Iran deal--and making the world an even more dangerous place.— Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) October 6, 2017
Wasn't trump creepy enough already as he is.. now he's saying things like "calm before the storm" as if WWIII is coming— Hot Fantasy (@Zee_e_) October 6, 2017
Nicholas Kristof: President Trump was likely signaling North Korea in "calm before the storm" remark https://t.co/ADPjmyuzpb— CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) October 6, 2017
Will stocks plunge tomorrow morning because of Trump's "calm before the storm" reference? Or has Wall Street quit listening to his bluster?— Bobby G (@BGraham_MA) October 6, 2017
I wonder if this "calm before the storm" statement has anything to do with news about the dossier that broke today. Bad news Friday?— Mark Patterson (@M_PattersonII) October 6, 2017
This is what @realDonaldTrump meant when he said, "Get ready for the calm before the storm." pic.twitter.com/OKCnIOiB7o— Black Aziz Ansari (@Freeyourmindkid) October 6, 2017
I can only hope the "storm" 45 is anticipating is the pee pee tape release instead of nuclear war.— Dr. Frog (@PhD_Frog) October 6, 2017
Perhaps he meant the calm before the “tweet storm”— Julie Sullivan (@Sullivanandkids) October 6, 2017
Are we having fun yet? *Takes a shot of whisky* https://t.co/7Kmkt73Hbb— Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) October 5, 2017
If you had "calm before the storm", "moron" and "paper towel toss", you win this week's prize.— Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) October 6, 2017
And what is this week's prize?
Trump "maybe it's the calm before the storm"....Reporter "What storm?" ...Trump "you'll find out.....on next weeks Apprentice!".... Help us— K.R. (@nubohemian25) October 6, 2017
I hope this means that he knows he's close to getting impeached.— Patrice Joan (@patrice_joan) October 6, 2017
*checks weather at Trump's favorite golf course tomorrow*— LiDangelo (@DJSchoes) October 6, 2017
If THIS is the calm... God help us all.— Daniel Danger Marin (@dangermarin) October 6, 2017
Just so everybody is aware, this has been “the calm.” https://t.co/RIg0r1E60H— Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) October 6, 2017
Let me guess, he’s stepping down— Adam Eidinger (@aeidinger) October 5, 2017
Freaked out? Support HR 669 by Sen @EdMarkey & me. Bill prohibits @POTUS from launching nuclear 1st strike without Congressional approval. https://t.co/970nRCV0yu— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 6, 2017
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.
