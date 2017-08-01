Donald Trump 'cabinet members attend weekly Bible study'

Mr Drollinger heaped praise on Vice President Mike Pence who is known for his profoundly conservative views on marriage equality: Getty Images

Members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet are believed to attend a weekly session to study the bible.

According to Christian Broadcasting Network, once a week around a dozen members of the inner Trump circle gather to look at scripture.

Regular attendees include Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Agriculture Secretary Sunny Perdue, CIA Director Mike Pompeo and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Vice President Pence, who is a sponsor of the faith sessions, is said to join in with the group sessions when his timetable permits him to do so.

Ralph Drollinger, the founder of Capitol Ministries who leads the weekly Bible study, told CBN: "It's the best Bible study that I've ever taught in my life. They are so teachable. They're so noble. They're so learned”.

Mr Drollinger heaped praise on Vice President Mike Pence who is known for his profoundly conservative views on marriage equality and LGBT rights and record of supporting the widely discredited practice of gay conversion therapy.

"Mike Pence has respect for the office. He dresses right - like it says Joseph cleaned himself up before he went to stand before the Pharaoh," he said.

“Mike Pence has uncompromising biblical tenacity and he has a loving tone about him that's not just a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. And then fourthly, he brings real value to the head of the nation."

Mr Drollinger, a former NBA player, applauded Mr Sessions for rapidly turning around work and learning from the weekly scripture sessions.

"He'll go out the same day I teach him something and I'll see him do it on camera and I just think, 'Wow, these guys are faithful, available and teachable and they're at Bible study every week they're in town,' " Drollinger said of the Attorney General.

According to Capitol Ministries website, the sponsors of the White House ministry includes both the regular attendees and also Mr Pence, House and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.

President Trump is invited to the weekly sessions and every week receives a copy of Mr Drollinger’s scripture teachings.

Despite courting the Christian vote – 81 per cent of white evangelicals voted for Mr Trump – the President is not a regular church goer and his references to Christianity tend to be revolved around political issues and talking points.

Mr Drollinger founded his organization in order to disseminate the Christian faith to lawmakers across America. He said a weekly bible study session attended by cabinet members is probably the first of its kind in nearly a century.