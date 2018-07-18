Donald Trump's bodyguard dies after suffering stroke while protecting president on his Scottish golf course

A US secret service agent who suffered a stroke during Donald Trump’s visit to his Turnberry golf resort has died.

Nole Edward Remagen was serving as part of the US president's security detail for his UK trip when he suffered the stroke on Sunday.

He had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Scotland but died from the on Tuesday surrounded by his family, the White House said.

Mr Remagen was a veteran agent with 19 years' experience and was a "dedicated professional of the highest order", the US secret service said in a statement.

It added: “The secret service thanks the medical personnel in Scotland, in addition to the members of the White House Medical Unit and Police Scotland who provided exceptional care and support for a member of our family.”

The White House described Mr Remagen as an "elite hero" who served in the agency's select presidential protection division.

Prayers for the Remagen family. We are all forever grateful for the service and sacrifice of the men and women of the United States Secret Service, some of the greatest and bravest people in the country. We are so sorry for your loss and are grieving with you. https://t.co/Qo8Y7RUaxZ — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) July 18, 2018

In a tribute to Mr Remagen on Wednesday, Mr Trump said: "Our hearts are filled with sadness over the loss of a beloved and devoted Special Agent, husband, and father. Our prayers are with Special Agent Remagen’s loved ones, including his wife and two young children. We grieve with them and with his Secret Service colleagues, who have lost a friend and a brother.

"At the time of his passing, he was among the elite heroes who serve in the Presidential Protection Division of the Secret Service.

"Melania and I are deeply grateful for his lifetime of devotion, and today, we pause to honor his life and 24 years of service to our Nation."

Mr Trump ended his controversial visit to the UK with a private two-day stay at his Turnberry resort, during which he was booed by spectators as he played golf and thousands protested in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Activists from Stand Up to Racism Scotland stage a protest at the Trump Turnberry resort Credit: PA More

A 55-year-old paraglider was also arrested after flying over the golf resort with a banner criticising the president.

Police Scotland said the activists had placed himself in "grave danger" with snipers position on scaffolding across the golf course.

Greenpeace, who claimed responsibility for the stunt, later said one of their activists was allowed to stay the night in Mr Trump's Turnberry hotel despite filming the paraglider from a close proximity to the president.