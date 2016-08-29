Donald Trump waged a ‘personal’ social media crusade against Anthony Weiner for over 5 years

On Monday morning, Donald Trump released a statement on former Rep. Anthony Weiner’s latest sexting scandal. But it was far from the first time the Republican presidential nominee has weighed in on the explicit messages Weiner is accused of sending to women online.

In his statement, Trump praised Weiner’s wife, Huma Abedin, a top aide to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, for deciding to separate from the former Queens congressman. Trump also suggested that Weiner’s closeness to Clinton could have posed a threat to national security.

“Huma is making a very wise decision. I know Anthony Weiner well, and she will be far better off without him. I only worry for the country in that Hillary Clinton was careless and negligent in allowing Weiner to have such close proximity to highly classified information,” Trump said. “Who knows what he learned and who he told? It’s just another example of Hillary Clinton’s bad judgment. It is possible that our country and its security have been greatly compromised by this.”

The statement was the culmination of more than five years of social media attacks Trump has launched against Weiner. Based on a fairly intensive search online, Trump recorded videos on multiple social media platforms and sent at least 75 tweets about Weiner since his sexting habit was revealed in 2011. One member of Trump’s inner circle told Yahoo News the issue is “personal” for Trump.

Trump weighed in each time there was a new revelation about the sexting or reports on a potential Weiner political comeback. In his commentaries, Trump repeatedly predicted that Weiner could “never be healed.” Trump also hurled a wide variety of insults at Weiner, including calling him a “sick puppy,” “sleazebag,” “unwanted porn star,” “sexual pervert,” a “whacko sicko sexter” and many more. Weiner did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

Weiner’s intimate internet messages first emerged in 2011, when he accidentally tweeted a lewd photo he meant to privately send to a woman. The fallout eventually caused Weiner to resign from his seat in the House of Representatives. Trump’s first post about Weiner was a YouTube video posted on June 7, 2011, the day after Weiner admitted to sending the picture after initially lying and attempting to blame the photo on a hacker.

In the video, which he also tweeted, Trump claimed, “Many people have been asking me about Anthony Weiner.” He also provided some insight into their existing relationship.

“I know him very well. He called me all the time looking for campaign contributions. It would never stop,” Trump said, later adding, “The fact is Anthony Weiner is a bad guy. He’s a psycho, and when this came out, I was not surprised at all.”

According to Trump, “One thing good came out of Anthony’s mess.”

“I’ll never have to give him campaign contributions, and that’s really wonderful,” he said.

Federal Election Commission reports show Trump donated to Weiner’s campaign account in 2007 and 2010 for a total of $4,300. While the donations may have sparked Trump’s fascination with the former congressman, they clearly aren’t the only factor behind Trump’s fixation on Weiner. In a conversation with Yahoo News on Monday, Michael Cohen, a longtime attorney at Trump’s real estate company, Weiner may have earned Trump’s ire by firing back with his own insults. Cohen suggested Trump lets no slight go unanswered.

“This is personal to him because Anthony Weiner has continuously attacked Mr. Trump,” Cohen said. “You know it just doesn’t work that way.”

Weiner initially stayed out of the public eye following his departure from Congress. However, in 2012 there was a smattering of reporting that he was planning to mount a comeback.

The reports got Trump’s attention. Throughout 2012, in his tweets and another YouTube video, Trump suggested that Weiner was a “sick [and] perverted man” who would not change. Trump also advised Abedin to “drop him before it happens again.” At multiple points in 2012, Trump’s tweets described Weiner as a public menace.

“Scary thought: What is the pervert Anthony Weiner doing with all the free time he has. Does he collect unemployment?” Trump asked on Aug. 15.

During the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., Trump worried that Weiner could be a danger to the attendees.