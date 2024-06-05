Donald Trump will answer questions in Phoenix, but not the most pressing one

The event is billed as a town hall. Donald Trump is scheduled to fly to Phoenix and on Thursday take questions from Arizona voters.

You can bet the most anticipated question will hang in the air at the Dream City mega-church in north Phoenix where he is set to appear.

But Trump won’t answer it. He can’t.

That most intriguing of question is actually pretty straight forward:

“Will he or won’t he go to prison?”

Judge Juan Merchan will answer that question on July 11 when he sentences Trump following his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Trump verdict helped unite Republicans

Until then, the prison question reverberates around the country.

In different versions. For example, here’s how the Republicans ask it:

“The Democrats aren’t crazy enough to throw Trump in prison, are they?”

That’s a more interesting twist, because it tells us a lot about the person asking it. It tells us that Republicans don’t accept the legitimacy of the Manhattan prosecution of Donald Trump.

A growing chorus of conservatives see it as the weaponization of justice by the Democratic Party, which is willing to use the courts to criminalize political dissent.

Democrats have yet to awaken to this early reaction to the Trump verdict.

But it has had the effect of uniting the two warring camps in the opposition party — the MAGA faithful and establishment Republicans.

“A year ago, it was impossible to imagine a united Republican Party,” Josh Holmes, former aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, told The Economist.

For having done that, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “should win the Republican operative-of-the-year award,” he said.

GOP sees this as a misuse of the courts

Mitch McConnell, no fan of Trump’s, said, “These charges never should have been brought in the first place. I expect the conviction to be overturned on appeal.”

Mitt Romney, the Democrats’ favorite Republican, who voted for impeachment and marched with Black Lives Matter, says the Democrat lawfare strategy has backfired.

“Bragg ... may have lost the political war,” he said. “Democrats think they can put out the Trump fire with oxygen. It’s political malpractice.”

Susan Collins, a liberal Republican senator from Maine, told PBS, “It is fundamental to our American system of justice that the government prosecutes cases because of alleged criminal conduct regardless of who the defendant happens to be. In this case the opposite has happened.”

“(Bragg) brought these charges precisely because of who the defendant was rather than because of any specified criminal conduct.”

Former Trump Vice President Mike Pence, who broke ties with him, called the conviction “an outrage.”

This is all producing a unifying effect on the party that makes it possible to square competing ideas, GOP strategist Ford O’Connell told The Hill. “You can do two things simultaneously, say, ‘Hey, I’m not a big fan of Trump, but at the same time, this is completely wrong.’ ”

Democrats say Trump threatens democracy

The American left is focused on something different.

It believes Trump poses a unique threat to American democracy.

“What we’re gearing up for is if Trump wins, he’s going to use the apparatus of the state to target his political opponents,” Yale professor Jason Stanley told PBS.

Trump lit a match in Arizona: He must put the fire out

“Believe what (Trump and his acolytes) say,” said Stanley, author of “How Fascism Works.”

“He’s literally telling you he’s going to use the apparatus of the state to target his political opponents.”

Given their mood, Republicans might retort, “Trump is Johnny-Come-Lately. Democrats got there first.”

The verdict could be great news for Kari Lake

Republican strategist Ron Bonjean told The Hill that Mitch McConnell’s reaction to the Trump verdict is particularly key, because it’s “giving establishment Republicans permission to be supportive of Trump going into November.”

“(It’s) making sure that Republican challengers in battleground states are fully supported from the top of the ticket with Trump.”

That could be good news for Kari Lake, who has done a lot to turn away the establishment (the McCain wing) of her party.

Lake has tried to moderate herself, but has stumbled badly in the process, particularly in staking out multiple positions on abortion.

Could the merging of the GOP establishment and MAGA cure that?

That seems like a stretch.

Unless, of course, the Democrats are crazy enough to throw Trump in prison.

Phil Boas is an editorial columnist. Email him at phil.boas@arizonarepublic.com.

