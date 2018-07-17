Donald Trump Actually Thinks Vladimir Putin Meeting Went Well

Talk about having the courage of your convictions: Donald Trump is insisting

Talk about having the courage of your convictions: Donald Trump is insisting his Monday meeting with Vladimir Putin was a success despite almost universal condemnation.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted about how successful the events of the past few days had been. He seemed especially happy with how things went with NATO ― where he attacked member nations ― before seeming to take Putin’s word that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 election.

While I had a great meeting with NATO, raising vast amounts of money, I had an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia. Sadly, it is not being reported that way - the Fake News is going Crazy!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2018

Trump may think the “fake news” is going crazy, but his tweet agitated “real Twitter.”

This fake news bullshit is not going to work this time. We watched it with our own eyes, comrade.

— Lyric Avery (@LyricalAve) July 17, 2018

So you’re calling Fox fake news now too? Is there any news that isn’t fake as it pertains to you? You were on tv..everyone saw your treason live! Your meeting with NATO was also a disaster and you did nothing but act a fool on the world stage once again. #TreasonSummit

— Willy wont go home (@William_S_Chen) July 17, 2018

I disagree. It's absolutely being reported "that way." We all came away from yesterday knowing that you and Vlad had what you considered to be a great meeting. The problem is not how the press reports it, the problem is that you are a traitor. #TreasonSummit#PutinsPuppetpic.twitter.com/YSZsSkWrEe

— Sara (@NavyMomLord) July 17, 2018

You stood there and sold out our country. Repeatedly. It was a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/NEk2K8Okto

— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 17, 2018

You let America down again. Go live in Russia with your idle. pic.twitter.com/EaO4ToMbrH

— Mikey M (@Mikeymgm1701) July 17, 2018

- congrats on your successful meeting with Putin! I hope he gave you the marks you wanted on your mid-year review!

— Justin V. Lewis (@HondamanLX) July 17, 2018

The REAL News knows if two people are to have an HONEST meeting, they have their staff in with them. You two hiding behind closed doors is treasonous. You'll pay the price.

— Becky (@FonzieKittysMom) July 17, 2018

