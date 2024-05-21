Donald Trump Accused Of 'Echoing Nazi Germany' With Truth Social Video

President Joe Biden’s campaign accused Donald Trump of “echoing Nazi Germany” with a video that was shared on the former president’s account on his Truth Social platform Monday.

The 30-second clip imagined newspaper articles reporting on a “landslide” Trump 2024 election win. One referred to “the creation of a unified Reich” under the headline of “What’s Next For America?”

“Reich” is nowadays mostly used to refer to the “Third Reich” description that Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler gave to Germany during his despotic rule.

Biden’s campaign wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the video foreshadowed a second Trump term.

Trump posts a new ad foreshadowing a second Trump term that says he will create a “UNIFIED REICH,” echoing Nazi Germany pic.twitter.com/z4ZmMSWuRH — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 21, 2024

In a statement shared with multiple media outlets, Trump’s campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said it was “not a campaign video” but “created by a random account” and “reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the word” while Trump was attending his ongoing hush money trial in New York.

The video remained posted to Truth Social on Tuesday morning.

The presumptive GOP nominee has been accused of invoking Nazi-like rhetoric before. He has claimed undocumented immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country,” reportedly praised Hitler during World War I commemorations in France and hosted Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago home.

