Dona Ana County to break ground on new elections warehouse

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Dona Ana County Clerk’s Office will be getting a new warehouse for its Elections Bureau.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23 at 2821 Las Vegas Ct. in Las Cruces.

The project is expected to take a little over a year to complete, officials with the County Clerk’s Office said.

The warehouse will replace the current facility located on Lakeside Drive.

The more than 14,000-square-foot building will include dedicated spaces for storing voting machines, ballot boxes, and other election supplies.

The project “is expected to enhance the overall operations of the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office and contribute to the smooth execution of future elections in the County,” a news release announcing the groundbreaking said.

“This endeavor has been in the works for more than three years. I cannot express the excitement and energy that this groundbreaking brings to our office and the County. Having our legislators fully support us underscores their belief in our office, the Bureau of Elections, and Doña Ana County. We greatly appreciate everyone who has contributed their time and effort to this project.” said County Clerk Amanda López Askin.

The groundbreaking event will include López Askin, Interim County Manager Stephen Lopez, assistant county managers, and several County elected officials. Other special guests will include state Sen. Bill Soules and state Rep. Doreen Gallegos.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.