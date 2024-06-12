Dona Ana Community College to host financial aid workshop this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Doña Ana Community College (DACC) and the New Mexico Educational Assistance Foundation are partnering to host a free federal student aid event this weekend.

The event will be held on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at the following three DACC locations:

· East Mesa campus, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd.

· Sunland Park campus, 365 McNutt Rd.

· Gadsden campus, 1700 E. O’Hara Rd.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is due yearly for students. Last year, the DACC Office of Financial Aid paid out more than $13.4 million in federal aid alone, according to a news release sent out by the college.

This event will assist students who have not yet completed the 2024-2025 FAFSA. There will be free food, prizes and professionals available to answer all financial aid questions.

