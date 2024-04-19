Don’t Waste Your Money: Inflation isn’t hitting everything the same

We all know that inflation has been brutal the past three years, but if you break down the newest numbers from last week you find that not everything is up.

The latest Consumer Price Index numbers show inflation still running hot at 3.5%, well above the Fed’s 2% goal.

What’s up the most in 2024? Gasoline, which is now $3.59 a gallon or higher in many places.

Rent and home prices, as well as car insurance, up a whopping 20% in the past year.

But the March Consumer Price Index report found some things are cheaper than a year ago.

HDTVs are down 7%, smartphones are down 10%, and appliances are down 5%.

Used cars are also down 2% with car lots filled with inventory.

As great as those numbers sound, they’re not helping most people.

In most cases, you don’t need a new big-screen tv or phone unless your old one failed. But you do need to pay rent. And unless you drive an EV, you sure need gas and auto insurance. Both those prices continue rising.

So when you hear that inflation is easing in 2024 that is not the case with the many of the things you have to pay for month after month.

