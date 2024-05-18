‘Don’t want his story to end:’ School officials raise money for 13-year-old beaten to death

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) – Community members are mourning the loss of 13-year-old Isaiah Gaymes, who Horry County authorities say was beaten to death by a piece of wood and a handgun last week in Longs.

Gaymes, who attended Riverside Elementary School, was a beloved part of their family, guidance counselor Feleica Bellamy and assistant principal Angela Gore told News13 on Saturday.

Both are working toward raising money for funeral costs and a scholarship fund in Isaiah’s name.

“He was very resilient …just beating the odds, or trying to beat the odds. He was the protector of his sister. He always talked about his sister,” Bellamy said. “So those are some of the factors that will go into qualifying a student to be eligible for his scholarship.”

Authorities have charged two people in connection with Gaymes’s death. Ivy Contrell Jenerette, 40, is facing one count each of murder and abuse inflicting great bodily harm on a child.

He remains in custody without bail at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Gaymes’s mother Samantha Ann, 34, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. She also remains behind bars pending an initial court appearance.

Gaymes suffered multiple blunt force injuries to the side and back of his head on May 8, along with several other injuries including broken bones, burns and “permanent disfigurement to the face and body,” according to an arrest warrant. A piece of wood and a handgun were recovered and tested for blood, which was consistent with the injury patterns on Isaiah.

His death affected those close to him as well as those he went to school with.

“Students, community, adults, teachers, staff, everybody is taking it pretty hard because it is a devastating situation,” Bellamy said.

Gore said they also plan to raise money and make people more aware of child and domestic abuse hotlines.

“We don’t want his story to end, because we want Isaiah’s voice to continue to ring throughout our community, through our county, through our state, through our country, that we have to do better,” she said.

A celebration of life for Isaiah is planned for 11 a.m. on Monday at Popular AME Church, 8415 Highway 90, Longs.

