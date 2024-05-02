'I don’t think I’ll ever be the same after this': What happened when a student brought a gun to Mount Horeb

It took several calls before Alyssa Kopczynskie’s daughter answered her cellphone Wednesday morning. What Kopczynskie heard when her daughter finally answered did little to ease her concerns.

Her daughter, a student at Mount Horeb Middle School, was "crying hysterically." So were all of her friends, Kopczynskie said.

"You can hear all of them in the background literally bawling their eyes out,” Kopczynskie said.

For two hours, she kept her daughter on the phone. She told her to breathe and to rub her friends' backs.

When the weight of what was unfolding at her daughter's school began to sink in, she broke down. Before she'd reached her daughter, Kopczynskie and the other parents of students in the Mount Horeb Area School District had been alerted that a person armed with a rifle was outside the middle school.

“I’m literally shaking to death and can hardly breathe,” Kopczynskie said. "I don’t think I’ll ever be the same after this.”

No one was injured in the incident except the young male student who police say brought a gun to school. He was killed by law enforcement and never made it inside the school, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said at a press conference in Mount Horeb on Wednesday evening.

Kaul said Mount Horeb police officers involved in the incident have been placed on leave, which is typical practice after law enforcement uses deadly force.

Late Wednesday, the district canceled school for Thursday and said it would soon announce its plans to support staff and students.

Parents are being asked to show ID and sign kids out after the Mount Horeb school system in Mount Horeb, WI went on lockdown because of an active shooter Wednesday May 1, 2024.

Some students ran home, others remained on lockdown for hours

The five schools in the Mount Horeb district are clustered close together. Mount Horeb Middle School and Intermediate School are on the same block, connected by several outdoor fields. The high school is across the street from the middle school. The schools serving kids in kindergarten through second grade sit a few blocks west.

All went into lockdown sometime at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, with the district saying there was "an active shooter near our middle school."

The district reported just after noon that no one had been injured except for the suspect.

Students were kept in classrooms for hours as they waited for the scene to be cleared.

Melissa Alvarado had picked up her daughter from the middle school earlier Wednesday, apparently just minutes before the incident began, because she was feeling sick.

Her other child, who attends high school in the building across the street, heard gunshots. Teachers told students to run to the other side of the school to barricade themselves in classrooms, Alvarado said.

“This is our home, our safe spot, that’s no longer safe,” she said.

Eric Boyle has two children who attend the middle school. His eighth grader ran home after seeing someone with a gun.

“They were at lunch, and then they just ran out the front door because they saw a guy with a gun,” Boyle said.

Parents hug on the road between the high school and the Intermediate Center in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Boyle’s seventh-grader remained on lockdown through the day.

Asked how it felt to see an incident like this in Mount Horeb − a community of 7,700 people located 20 miles from Madison − Boyle replied, “It’s crazy, but the world is crazy."

Parents wait anxiously for students to be released

Kristen Malone was among the parents waiting Wednesday afternoon at Life Church, designated as a reunification center for the intermediate school, grades 3 to 5.

Water was being distributed, and police brought two therapy dogs: golden retrievers named Luna and Nova.

Two golden retriever therapy dogs, Luna and Nova, are accompanied by a law enforcement officer at Life Church in Mount Horeb on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

When Malone heard about the active shooter at the middle school, she felt “complete panic and terrified."

She said she’s glad her children followed the emergency protocols and stayed safe. But she’s anxious about the entire ordeal, she said.

“It’s unthinkable that it happened here. I just never really ever considered that it would happen in our community,” Malone said.

Sarah Wisner sat in the grass outside the church waiting to be reunited with her fifth-grade son. She hadn't yet got word when her seventh-grade son and other middle schoolers would be reunited with their families.

The first thing she planned to tell her fifth-grader was that his older brother was safe.

“We’re just so happy that everyone’s safe, and we’re OK, and go from there,” Wisner said.

She said she was “very grateful for everyone who responded and how quickly everyone took action to help keep our students and town safe.”

Later Wednesday, parents waited outside Mount Horeb Early Learning and Primary Centers, which serve kids in preK through second grade. The schools usually dismiss students at 3:15 p.m.; this day, the students weren't allowed out until 5 p.m., with all parents being asked to show ID to sign their kids out.

As the young children finally emerged from the school doors, they raced to hug their parents.

"It was really scary," one child told their dad.

Another father told his child they'd be going out for ice cream.

A little boy asked his dad, "Was mom crying?"

Many parents were crying as they embraced their children after an exhausting, terrifying day.

Aurora Powers, a Mount Horeb mother, reunites with her daughter after students spent hours locked in their schools following a report of an active shooter at the Mount Horeb Middle School.

Aurora Powers' daughter, Ruby, ran into her arms, squealing with excitement.

Earlier in the afternoon, Powers told a reporter she understands the challenges the students and teachers are facing. She quit teaching two years ago. The Uvalde, Texas, school shooting — when 19 students and two teachers were killed — in 2022 was a big reason.

The “whole system” needs to be reevaluated, she said, to put more focus on students’ health.

“Mentally, the wear and tear on teachers, staff, children, everybody – all of this is just a byproduct of people needing better mental health and better programs for people to get help,” she said.

Parents reunite with their children who attend Mount Horeb Middle School early Wednesday evening at the bus depot in Mount Horeb. The school was on lockdown due to an active shooter. The suspect was killed by police.

Around 6:30 p.m., more than seven hours after the first reports of an active shooter at their building, middle school students were released and reunited with parents.

Laura Isaacson was waiting at the reunification point, a bus depot about a mile west of the middle school. Her son, who is in seventh grade, had texted her early in the day.

"Mom, there's a shooter in my school," read the text.

When she asked if it was a drill, he responded, "No. It's not a drill."

"My heart sank," Isaacson said. "It’s the worst nightmare you can ever imagine as a mom."

