Don’t think about cutting school on Thursday, Miami seniors. The cops are watching

Don’t even think about it, kids.

The proper authorities in the 305 are well aware of “Senior Skip Day” and, well, just take our advice, just don’t.

What? Que? Don’t act like you don’t know what we mean.

This year, the annual tradition celebrated by high schoolers in their final year before college, falls on March 21, a Thursday.

The Miami Beach Police Department has been made aware of a “Senior Skip Day” across Miami-Dade County Schools. Students are to be reminded that skipping school, whether given permission by your parents or not, is considered truancy and you will be taken back to school if caught. pic.twitter.com/2pLxI12kRj — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 20, 2024

The Miami Beach Police Department, for one, got wind that there would be some kind of gathering in South Pointe Park and issued a stern warning the day before.

On MBPD’s social media channels, Officer Hector Guzman appears in a video addressing anyone who was considering playing hooky, even if the parents allow it.

“Skipping during school hours is considered truancy,” Guzman says. (In case you didn’t have your Webster’s handy, “truancy” means an unexcused absence and definitely will cause you some serious issues, and not just with the principal.)

If you’re caught out there fighting, smoking tobacco or illegal substances or drinking in public, you could be “detained, or even arrested,” says Guzman.

Senior Skip Day, aka Ditch Day, sounds like zero fun will be had.

There’s already a huge police presence in the area thanks to the Spring Breakers, and on Thursday even more.

Officers and park rangers will be “actively patrolling,” the cop in the video says, so do you really want to go there?

Just wait for college. It’s coming soon enough — if you don’t have a record.