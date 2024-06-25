Don’t shoot fireworks near church or in these cities. SC laws to know before July 4

July 4 is often a time when people celebrate the holiday by shooting off fireworks.

But South Carolina laws, including those in Horry County and such cities as Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Conway, make it illegal to possess certain types of fireworks and even limits where and how old you must be to set them off.

Before you drop some dollars on fireworks you can’t light, here is what you need to know about the law.

How old do you have to be?

You must be at least 16 years old to buy fireworks, according to S.C. law. However, state law does not say anything about how old you must be to shoot fireworks.

In Myrtle Beach and Horry County, you must be 18 or older to shoot fireworks unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

On the beach

Setting off any type of fireworks on the beach is illegal on all Horry County, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach beaches.

However, Myrtle Beach does provide a firework display from the 2nd Avenue Pier, 110 S. Ocean Blvd., and North Myrtle Beach is planning its July 4 fireworks show from the Cherry Grover Pier.

Horry County

A law passed by Horry County Council in 2022 bars fireworks from any county-run beaches and parks and regulates their use on private property in urban areas from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., except Independence Day and New Year’s Eve.

On those holidays, fireworks can be shot off until 12:30 a.m.

Violators of the law could face fines of between $50 and $200.

Myrtle Beach

Fireworks are allowed on private property between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. and until 12:30 a.m. on July 5.

Fireworks are prohibited at all times on the beach and public property.

Violations of the law can result in a $250 fine for the first offense and a $500 fine for additional violations.

North Myrtle Beach

There are no fireworks stores located in North Myrtle Beach, and for good reason.

It is illegal to shoot fireworks within the city limits, except those with special permits to do so.

That includes on private property and the beach.

A first offense results in a ticket of $310 and a second offense can result in a larger fine up to $500.

Conway

Setting off fireworks within the city limits of Conway is illegal except for 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 4. In addition, fireworks cannot be exploded or ignited within 600 feet of a church, hospital or public school.

The city ordinance allows for police officers to seize and take in possession any fireworks that are illegal based on the ordinance.

What fireworks are illegal?

According to state law, any pyrotechnics with more than 2 grains are outlawed. Fireworks that are prohibited include cherry bombs or ground salutes, M-80s, TNT salutes and small bottle rockets less than 3 inches long and a half inch in diameter.

In addition, any firecrackers containing more than 50 milligrams of pyrotechnics are against the law.