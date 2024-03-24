‘You don’t see that every day’: Photos show alligator trap snapping turtle in jaw on Florida golf course

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A massive alligator was caught with a snapping turtle in its jaw on a Florida golf course last week.

Casey Yarbrough was in the fairway on the 14th hole at a Naples golf course on March 20 when he said he heard what sounded like a gun going off.

After driving over to where he heard the sound, he said what he saw was something he had never seen in his 50 years of golfing.

A massive alligator, estimated to be about 14 feet long, with a roughly 50-pound snapping turtle trapped in its jaw.

“You don’t see that every day,” Yarbrough told WFLA.

Credit: Casey Yarbrough

He added that he assumed alligators ate turtles, but said he had never seen a gator that big holding one of the biggest snapping turtles he’s come across. Yarbrough said the turtle was so large, that there was no way the gator was going to be able to eat it.

When asked how he would describe the event, Yarbrough told WFLA that it was “kinda amazing.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds residents to always keep a safe distance from alligators and if you want to snatch a photo, to do so only from a distance.

Always stay aware of gators near waterways and if you encounter a gator, never feed it. Alligators are the most active during dawn and dusk hours.

To report a nuisance gator, you can call the FWC at 866-392-4286.

