‘Don’t take the risk’: Officials preparing for storm in Shaver Lake

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Roadways in Shaver Lake are already being impacted by the rain, snowfall, and strong winds.

A winter storm warning is going into effect on Saturday and has the potential to bring six to 12 inches of snow to the Sierra Foothills. Officials say the top priority is keeping drivers and roads safe.

“We have been predicting the storm because of that we have extra patrol units not only on the valley floors but up in the higher elevations just making sure that everyone is being responsible driving up,” said Mike Salas, the Public Information Officer for the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says drivers should expect slow and heavy traffic because of weekend travel plans.

However, the CHP is urging everyone to avoid unnecessary travel to keep from being stranded, stuck, or in an accident.

If you have to make the trip up the mountain, chains are required.

“If you think you can make it up the mountain without the chains you are mistaken we will be sending you back down to either retrieve those chains or come back on another day but again don’t take the risk, don’t take the chance,” Salas said.

After last year’s unprecedented snow and rain, CHP officers say they learned how important extra resources and partnerships are in keeping all of the roads safe and clear for travel.

One of those partnerships is Caltrans, which now has maintenance crews on 24-hour storm patrol checking the amount of snow on the roadways and clearing out storm drains.

“As of this morning our maintenance workers are positioned and stationed ready to plow the snow off the roadways as the snow begins to stick,” said Alex Aguilera, who is the Public Information Officer for Caltrans District 6.

Aside from using snowplows, graders, and blowers, part of keeping the roads safe also means doing your part as a driver.

“A good rule of thumb is to leave ahead of time and to allow yourself time to slow down and get there safely,” Aguilera said.

Caltrans also asks drivers to inspect their vehicles before taking a trip.

Make sure your tires are in good condition and that you have a full tank of gas in case of a road closure. Inspecting your windshield wipers is also important with lower visibility.

Officials also recommend preparing a bag with warm clothes, extra food, and snacks in case you get stranded and carry chains for your vehicle at all times.

For real-time updates on road closers, chain requirements, and to find out where snowplows are working on the roads, you can download Quick Maps on your mobile device or click here.

