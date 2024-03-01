‘Don’t remember nothing that happened in 2013:’ Man arrested in shooting testifies in YSL trial

The RICO trial against Young Slime Life and rapper Young Thug is rapidly approaching its 40th day.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in the Fulton County courtroom on Thursday where a witness testified that he didn’t remember much because of all of the drugs he was doing at the time.

For weeks, prosecutors have been trying to use witnesses to place Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, at the scene of a 2013 shooting involving multiple alleged gang members, including Williams.

Today, they called a man who, according to police, spoke with detectives, but couldn’t remember anything when he took the stand.

“I don’t remember nothing that happened in 2013. That’s what I’m trying to explain to you,” Adrian Bean testified.

Bean was frustrated and forgetful when he took the stand on behalf of the state on Thursday to testify about a 2013 shooting and crash the prosecutors say involved him and three others, including Williams.

In court, prosecutors asked him about his interview with detectives following his arrest.

“Do you recall telling the detective that DK and Thug are gang bangers and they call themselves some type of Blood?” prosecutors asked.

“No ma’am,” he replied.

Investigators say Atlanta police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex where they found a wounded man and at least four people speeding away. They later crashed at a laundromat.

Bean and DK, whose real name is Walter Murphy, were arrested, but two others got away.

“Do you recall Detective Quinn asking you about a statement you said to your wife, ‘I wish I would’ve run with Thug because he got away?’” prosecutors questioned.

“No ma’am,” Bean replied.

Attorneys for Williams call those claims false and police never charged him with a crime.

Bean blamed his forgetfulness on his drug use.

“I suffer from molly...I don’t know if anyone is familiar with that, but I took a lot of drugs back in the day,” he explained.

Bean will be back in court on Friday for cross-examination by defense attorneys.

