I don’t have much sympathy for the Waspis, and neither should you

There are many ways in which women have had a raw deal in the workplace over the years: fobbed off with lower salaries for doing the same work, deprived of promotion through an “old boys’ network” and finding their pension entitlements cut because they took a career break to look after children. But, sorry, equalising the state retirement ages for men and women is not one of them. On the contrary, it has been an important part of ending discrimination in the workplace. How bizarre it would be if women, after being told they can have equal pay, equal opportunities for promotion and everything else, had continued to be allowed to swan off at age 60 while their male colleagues had to continue to work for several more years before they were allowed a pension.

So no, I’m afraid I don’t have sympathy for the Waspi women. They tell us that the decision of John Major’s government to equalise state pension ages has ruined carefully-planned retirements. Yet somehow that detailed planning didn’t seem to extend to looking up at what age they would retire?

The Waspi women can hardly say that they weren’t given notice, or that the change was not advertised. I can still recall where I was when I first heard the news: from memory, I was making lunch in my kitchen, and it was first item on the World at One. That was in 1995, but the changes didn’t start to take effect until 2010 – and even then there was no immediate change, just a stepped increase. By 2010 you would have had to be hiding in a bunker not to know that the retirement age for women was going to rise – because a “Back to 60” campaign was at that point bleating it from the rooftops. Surely no-one, in other words, reached their 60th birthday and suddenly discovered that they will have to work another five years for a pension.

Indeed, women were given more notice than I received about my pension age rising to 67. Not that I am complaining. I fully accept – as should everyone – that as longevity increases so must the length of our working lives. The age of 60 is now hardly into middle age. Nearly a quarter of the UK population is older than this. It would be completely unsustainable for people of working age to have sustain such a proportion of the population swilling around the country on Saga coaches. When the state pension was introduced in 1908 the qualifying age was set at 70 – an age most workers could not expect to reach. When it was cut to 65 for men and 60 for women in 1946 life expectancy was just 66 – in other works the average male pensioner could expect to live only a year in retirement. Now, it is 15 years from the state retirement age to the average life expectancy.

If the Waspi women had their way, it wouldn’t be possible for any government to make the fiscal changes which are absolutely necessary as the population ages. If, say, your state retirement age was fixed from the moment you started your working life then it would take nearly half a century for the government to change the retirement age – by which time, given greater longevity, the country could be broke. The government doesn’t give remotely as much notice of other fiscal changes as it did the change of the women’s retirement age. When the Chancellor jacks up taxes we usually get little notice – even though it can have serious consequences for our future financial lives. For many of us with private pensions the age at which we think we have enough to retire goes up and down daily with the stock market.

The justification for granting women a lower retirement age than men was that in the 1940s then tended to marry slightly older men. Women were granted pensions slightly earlier to guard against their being left without an income if their husband died before retirement. But that became an anachronism long ago. Waspi women do not deserve any compensation for equalisation of the retirement age. Indeed, if they do receive it then I shall consider suing the government for sex discrimination on the grounds that women were given an earlier retirement age.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.