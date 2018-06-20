‘I Don’t Live in Fear Anymore.’ 2 Women Granted Asylum in the U.S. for Domestic Abuse on Why They Risked Coming Here

In an opinion issued on June 11, 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that victims of domestic and gang violence will no longer qualify for asylum in the United States. Since 2014, women from throughout Central America have escaped increasingly dangerous situations through asylum in the U.S.

Karla, a mother of two, is one of those women. She fled Guatemala after years of sexual and physical abuse from her husband. She was granted asylum in 2016 and is now living and working in New York City as a home attendant.

J.Z. also gained asylum in the U.S. on the grounds of domestic violence. She suffered from abuse at home throughout her childhood at the hands of her grandmother and alcoholic uncle.

Karla’s lawyer Robyn Barnard said countries in Central America, including Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, are becoming increasingly unstable and have some of the highest homicide rates in the world. “It’s no coincidence that more people are applying for asylum,” she said. “It’s a result of the increase in gang violence and when you combine that with viewing women as property [there] and being able to treat them as you please, domestic violence increases as well. Very few women are able make it out of these situations without help.”

Here’s how U.S. asylum policy helped Karla and J.Z. escape their dangerous situations, and how they think Sessions’ new policy will hurt other women in similar situations.

Karla, 32

When I decided to leave Guatemala and come to the United States, I didn’t know much about the asylum process. All I knew was that I had to get out of my current abusive relationship. My mother was living in the U.S. for 20 years before I left Guatemala, but I barely spoke to her because I was ashamed of my situation and I didn’t want her to know what was happening in my personal life. My mother was also was a victim of domestic violence, and when I was growing up with her and my father, violence was a normal thing. She left our town when I was 5 years old, and I stayed behind with my brothers and grandmother.

The abuse became routine for me too, until one day I had enough when my husband grabbed me by the throat and started choking me in front of my children. I saw that my 8- and 12-year-old daughters were also suffering from the abuse, and so I finally told my mother what was happening. She told me to leave Guatemala and come to her immediately.

When I first came to this country in 2014 I came illegally. I had to escape, but I had no plan. My daughters and I traveled on a bus for 15 days until we reached Mexico. There, someone met us and smuggled us into the States. When we crossed the border into Texas, however, immigration caught us and we were sent to a detention center where we stayed for two difficult days. The conditions of the detention center were horrible; it was freezing cold and my two daughters were very uncomfortable. The center was crowded, but because I had kids I was able to leave and come to New York to stay with my mother. Once we arrived in New York, we began the process of starting our new lives. We had nothing and knew nothing, so I had to get my daughters shots and set them up with documents so that they could be enrolled in school.

In the meantime, I attended all of my court appointments. I told the judge that I didn’t have money for a lawyer so he provided me with one. Once I got to know my lawyers and told them my story, they took on my case and began investigating on my behalf. I told them how much I had suffered, how my husband mistreated me and how he used to trap me and the children in our house — even if they were sick.

During their interviews with me, they listened. They listened to me as I cried and told them my story. And once they knew my story, the lawyers did everything they could to help me.

In my case, I had very little evidence of abuse, but my lawyers did their due diligence. In Guatemala, there are barely any resources for women. If you get hit and go to the police, the burden is on the woman to present evidence. Women are not believed. Sometimes I felt like they would have to see me lying dead in the street to believe me — and even then they wouldn’t care.

The reality is that in Guatemala, a lot of women suffer from domestic violence. Men think that because they run the household, the wives have to submit to them. Getting your case in front of a judge is incredibly expensive. What ends up happening is that women just tolerate the abuse because they can’t afford help.