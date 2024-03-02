‘Don’t let the incident that happened to Se’awn happen to your child:’ Parents call for accountability from NC daycare

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The parents of a two-year-old are calling for accountability after a daycare left a toddler without part of a finger.

February 20 was just another day for Tonishia Anthony, mom of Se’awn Sutton. She dropped Se’awn off at Rising Stars of Farmville, a local daycare. Around 11 a.m. that day, Anthony received a notification from the daycare that Se’awn hurt his finger.

Anthony said that when she got to the daycare, she could not believe what she saw.

(Contributed photo used with permission)

“They unwrapped his hand and the only thing I could say was ‘Oh my God,’ it was so bad, I couldn’t even stomach it, it was so bad,” Anthony said.

Anthony rushed Se’awn to the ECU Health Medical Center emergency room, with Shawn Sutton, Se’awn’s dad, meeting the two at the ER.

“You gotta watch that, you gotta let them, there’s nothing we can do at that point, just stand there helpless and go through that,” Sutton said.

Surgeons tried to reattach Se’awn’s finger but were unsuccessful.

Sister station WNCT reached out to Rising Stars of Farmville. In an e-mail statement, they wrote:

“As a family-oriented child care center committed to providing quality services, Rising Stars of Farmville regrets that a toddler in its care suffered injury to a finger last week and are hopeful the child experiences a speedy recovery. We are cooperating with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, which is investigating the matter. As an organization, we remain committed to providing high-level care services and serving our community in the best way possible.”

(Sarah Gray Barr, WNCT photo)

Sister station WNCT also reached out to NC Department of Health and Human Services. In an e-mail statement, they wrote:

“The NCDHHS Division of Child Development and Early Education is aware of the concerns and is considering next steps; we cannot comment on investigations or possible investigations.”

Se’awn’s parents said Se’awn still relives that day whenever he goes for a follow-up doctor’s visit.

“I have the video, it starts back when they unwrap it, he goes through the whole trauma again,” Sutton said.

“We don’t know what else this is going to affect, yes his hand, yes part of his finger is missing, he has to grow up with it,” Anthony said.

Sutton and Anthony said the immense community support has been a light in the dark.

“We call them virtual aunties and uncles,” Sutton said.

Wearing shirts that read “My Accident Could Have Been Prevented,” Se’awn’s parents said they hope the daycare is held accountable.

“Don’t let there be another Se’awn, don’t let the incident that happened to Se’awn, happen to your child. That’s what we’re doing now, awareness,” Sutton said.

You can search for information on regulated childcare facilities in North Carolina at: https://ncchildcare.ncdhhs.gov/childcaresearch.

On this page, you can view facility information, license information, DCDEE visits to facilities, and more. Visits are made to childcare programs to monitor compliance with childcare laws and rules are displayed as announced or unannounced. The visit history chart shows the DCDEE visits made to childcare programs over the last three years.

Additionally, DCDEE has compiled a list of questions and issues that families may want to discuss with a potential childcare provider at https://ncchildcare.ncdhhs.gov/Parent/Choosing-Quality-Child-Care/Checklist.”

For those interested in donating to Se’awn’s recovery fund, click here to see the GoFundMe page.

