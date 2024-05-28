“I don’t know how my daughter is going to get through this,” Grandfather of Elba teen killed in crash speaks out

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — The hearts of Dane Alexander Moormann’s family members are broken into pieces after they lost Mormann in a car crash last week before Memorial Day weekend.

The second blow to the Mormann family and his mother danon who has now lost her oldest and youngest son of three in almost a year and a half.

“I don’t know how my daughter is going to get through this I really don’t because last time with his older brother we did all of the counseling and stuff and it took so long and she was just now starting to feel like herself and then now she lost her baby and it’s just bad,” His grandfather Sam Lowrey said.

Moorman was killed when his vehicle ran off the road in the 1400 block of County Road 702 in Enterprise last Wednesday night.

His grandfather says he was in Enterprise picking up a group of friends from work to drop them off at home. He had dropped off two of them and was about a mile away from dropping off the third friend before the crash happened.

“It was a bad curve and it was dark,’ Lowrey mentioned.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but his grandfather says from talking with the coroner there are no signs of speeding, or drug and alcohol use. He says his grandson always practiced safe driving.

“I’ll tell him to move his car and pull up there and he would put his seatbelt on and use his blinker coming out of the driveway,” He said.

Lowrey says Mormann was planning to go see his mother in Florida on Thursday — she’s a traveling occupational therapist on assignment in Florida. His mother had just texted him about an hour before the crash saying she loved him.

“I don’t know how she is going to get over this,” Lowrey said.

It will be hard to get over for Lowrey as well as his grandson taking care of his wife who had a knee replacement while he was away getting cancer treatments and they had many more fun memories.

“I’ll miss him we used to ride side by side out here on four-wheelers and I taught all my kids how to shoot,” He said.

Mormann was a student at Zion Chapel High School. Lowrey says he was a gentle soul, diverse who loved music and people.

Friends have placed a memorial at the crash site and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses — raising over $13,000.

“People at Zion Chapel and in Elba have been so nice,” He added.

If you would like to donate, click this link.

