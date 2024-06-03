‘Don’t feel safe;’ Victim of armed robbery turned pursuit details connection to suspects

The victim of an overnight armed robbery turned police pursuit has a personal connection to those who stole her brand-new car.

Around 2:40 a.m., Springfield police officers were dispatched to Mechanicsburg Road on reports of an armed robbery.

When they arrived, the suspects drove away and officers initiated a pursuit, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Almost 30 minutes later, the suspects pulled over in Beavercreek after spike strips damaged the tires.

Crable said this all started when the suspects approached her at work.

“The girls cornered me and they threatened me with violence in like, threatened to hurt me with scissors,” Crable said.

The suspects were taken into police custody, but their identities were not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.