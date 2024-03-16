‘You don’t expect to hear gunshots’: MTA conductor’s exclusive interview on subway shooting

NEW YORK (PIX11) — MTA conductor Fred Reeves was in the conductor’s car as a gunfight was happening feet away, surrounded by passengers.

He sounded the alarm to supervisors and assured commuters that help was on the way as gunshots rang out.

“You don’t expect to hear gunshots in the car of your train. I am thankful we were able to help as many passengers as we can,” Reeves said in an exclusive interview with PIX11 News, on Friday.

This experience was one of the worst in his life.

PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo asked “How traumatic was this? ‘On a scale of 1-10? 15,'” Reeves said.

The rush hour A-train was packed, en route to the Hoyt-Schermerhorn Streets station Thursday when Reeves says a fight between two men began to escalate. Panicked passengers wanted to pull the emergency cord, but he warned that would delay any help from arriving.

“We say don’t pull that because we’re stuck in the tunnel,” Reeves explained.

As the subway train finally arrived at the station, people streamed out as the doors opened, allowing police in.

“Police were coming down, guns drawn they were right on time,” Reeves said.

It has been a harrowing few months for transit workers on the job too. Something the NYCT president is mindful of. “I think about them every day. How can we work to keep them safe?” said Rich Davey.

If Reeves looks familiar, it is because the MTA conductor joined during COVID while his legendary gig hit pause.

The 58-year-old is also known as “Doc Ice,” a longtime rapper with the hip-hop group UTFO. Two very different professions, but he is proud of each.

“I have faith in the system. I believe those in power will do the right thing to make sure we are protected,” Reeves said.

