“You don’t have a case”: NY judge “furious” with Trump’s lawyers at critical hearing

New York Judge Juan Merchan on Monday scolded former President Donald Trump’s legal team over their push for a delay in his Manhattan criminal hush-money trial.

Trump was in court on Monday “eyeing Merchan intently” as his team pushed to delay his looming trial. Trump’s attorneys asked for an adjournment of at least 30 days. Merchan has yet to set a trial date but it is expected to begin next month, according to NBC News.

After describing Trump’s filings over the last several weeks, during which a document release by federal prosecutors at the Southern District of New York prompted a delay to the trial, Merchan said: “This court is of the opinion that there are really not significant questions of fact to be resolved."

Trump attorney Todd Blanche argued that not only did SDNY turn over new documents but it also notified both sides last night about new documents related to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Merchan told Blanche that he appreciated being informed of the development. “I don’t think it’s related to the hearing, but thank you,” he added.

Merchan questioned why Trump’s lawyers hadn’t asked for more time during a hearing last month even though they likely knew the materials existed last spring.

“Why didn’t you bring any of this to my attention? Why didn’t you tell the court or anyone in the courtroom at that time that you had made this request, that it was taking a little longer than you expected?” Merchan asked. “So how come you didn’t bring them up?”

Blanche appeared to be “caught off guard” by Merchan’s harsh questioning and seemed “frazzled” by the questions, according to NBC News. Trump during the hearing appeared to “relay messages through his lawyers,” according to the report.

Merchan grew “uncharacteristically furious” during the hearing, according to NBC.

“That you don’t have a case right now is really disconcerting,” he told Trump’s lawyers. “You are literally accusing the Manhattan DA’s office and the people assigned to this case of prosecutorial misconduct," he added, arguing that Trump’s lawyers did not provide a single example to back up their allegation.

Trump stood and scowled as Blanche was getting dressed down by the judge, according to The New York Times.

“As the judge grilled Todd Blanche on his interpretation of documents and prosecutors’ conduct, Trump stared intently at his lead attorney, sizing up his ability to stand up to the judge,” The Times’ Wesley Parnell reported. “Trump has a history of picking bulldog-style lawyers who can both handle heat and deliver a Trump-campaign-style message at the same time. Trump’s eyes were trained on Blanche, as he struggled to answer standard legal questions.”