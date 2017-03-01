Don’t Believe the New Trump

Donald Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday night was the first truly presidential speech he has ever given and therefore the best — far superior to his egomaniacal “I alone can fix it” Republican National Convention acceptance speech or his dark and divisive “American carnage” inaugural address. His tribute to fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens, delivered while his widow sobbed in the balcony, was a genuinely moving moment, even if earlier in the day he refused to accept any personal responsibility for ordering the raid in which Owens died. For once he did not vilify the media or his opponents.

But remember that even during last year’s campaign, Trump had a few moments of normalcy. None of them lasted long. Will this moment be any different? Put another way: Will this speech be an inflection point in the nearly 6-week-old presidency, representing Trump’s pivot to become a more mainstream, effective, and uplifting president? Or will this speech quickly be forgotten as the president returns to his same old routine of making outrageous, offensive statements, fostering chaos and confusion, and engaging in the very “petty fights” that he denounced?

No one can know the answer to those questions, but there is good cause to doubt that we are seeing a genuinely new Trump. The substance of his message, after all, has not changed. Even though his congressional address was delivered in a more uplifting tone, it included little in the way of specifics about his policies, and it contained plenty of the same old anti-trade and anti-foreigner rhetoric buttressed by “alternative facts.” The president wrongly blamed the “vast majority” of America’s terrorism problem on “individuals” who “came here from outside of our country” (in fact, 76 percent of the terrorism suspects arrested by the FBI in the last two years were native-born U.S. citizens) and falsely suggested that undocumented immigrants are responsible for a disproportionate share of crime (in fact, immigrants in general commit fewer crimes than the native-born). There was no hint in the speech of any support for a path to legalization for undocumented immigrants — something that Trump had suggested earlier in the day, at an off-the-record briefing with television anchors.

Soon, Trump will release a revised immigration decree that, unlike his first version, will not affect green card holders and those who already have visas but which will maintain the counterproductive ban on all visitors from certain Muslim-majority nations. Iraq apparently has now been dropped from the list of banned countries. Yet why are the six other nations still on the list? This is an initiative that has nothing to do with U.S. security (Americans have not suffered lethal attacks at home from any of the target countries) and everything to do with appealing to anti-Muslim bigotry.

It is doubtful that Trump’s well-regarded appointees, such as John Kelly at Homeland Security, Rex Tillerson at State, James Mattis at Defense, or now H.R. McMaster at the National Security Council, told him to do this. Nor did they advise him to include a vitriolic condemnation of “radical Islamic terrorism” in his address. Indeed, if news accounts are accurate, McMaster advised Trump to take out those incendiary words that play into the terrorist narrative that the United States is waging a war on Islam. But Trump disregarded McMaster’s wise counsel, choosing instead to heed the advice of zealots such as Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka who believe that we are in a civilizational struggle with Islam itself.

This is a reminder that he is still the same old Trump and he still returns to the same old White House — one where he is surrounded by far too many second-raters, lickspittles, and extremists. Politico, for example, reports that those with “walk-in privileges” to the Oval Office include former Celebrity Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault, who has boasted that Trump is compiling an “enemies list”; Bannon, the White House ideologue whose rallying cry is “economic nationalism,” an agenda last implemented in the 1930s; Stephen Miller, the callow, young, anti-immigration hard-liner who became notorious for declaring that the president’s powers “will not be questioned” and claiming that there was a (wholly imaginary) influx of Massachusetts residents voting in New Hampshire; Kellyanne Conway, whose lies have become so legion that she has been barred from MSNBC’s Morning Joe and whose standards of veracity will never be confused with those of a court of law; and Jared Kushner, a youthful real estate developer whose only qualification for being in the White House is that he married the president’s daughter.