‘We don’t have anywhere to put them’: OKC Animal Welfare in dire need of adoptions, fosters

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a dire situation at the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare. They’re at 139% capacity while people bring in more strays daily.

“We don’t have anywhere to put them,” said Jonathan Gary, superintendent of the OKC Animal Welfare.

The OKC Animal Welfare was built to hold 300 dogs. They usually can manage 350. However, right now they’re taking care of 400+ dogs.

By the time News 4 left 10:30 a.m. on Friday, about nine dogs were dropped off. Lately the shelter has seen 30 to 40 dog dropped off, which is slow compared to previous years.

“This time of year, we’d be seeing 50 to 80,” said Gary.

Difficult decisions are being made. On Tuesday, 22 dogs were euthanized. Staff had to choose which dogs would be put to sleep based on health, age, and behavior but now the space problem is so bad, they have to choose based on breed and color.

“It’s a dumb reason that an animal has to die because it’s a black pittbull that we have 20 of,” said Gary. “Those are the kind of decisions our staff is faced with.”

The shelter said this is the community’s responsibility after shopping instead of adopting, not spaying and neutering their pets, and bringing in strays.

“If you find a stray dog, don’t bring it to the shelter first,” said Gary. “If you’re able to, bring it home, check around your neighborhood look for fliers.”

Gary said only 20% of lost pets make it back home after being taken to the shelter.

Right now, 250 dogs are cleared for adoption. 100 are fixed and ready to go today. Gary said if you want to adopt a dog that has not been spayed or neutered yet, they can expedite the surgery.

As a bonus, the shelter is waiving adoption fees until they get to a more manageable level.

They have big dogs to small dogs, with wagging tails and cold noses. They also have lots and lots of puppies.

“If someone is interested in a puppy, now is the time to come,” said Gary.

Thankfully, word seems to be getting out to the right people.

“We’ve seen it the last three or four days,” said Nick Guerrero.

Guerrero and Laura Anderson came into the shelter prepared. They had a list of potentials that was too good to pass up.

“They’re already fixed and have their shots, more healthy and it controls the population,” said Anderson.

Adoption hours are 12 to 5 p.m. The shelter is also in dire need of volunteers and fosters.

