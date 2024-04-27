Don’t be alarmed: Influx of Alabama Army National Guard personnel, vehicles to be in Mobile starting next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Army National Guard will be having their training exercises in Mobile from April 29 through May 2, according to a news release from the Mobile County Commission.

Training will take place throughout the week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various locations in Mobile, including local hospitals.

The primary location for two of the days will be at The Grounds.

“The public should not be alarmed by an influx of uniformed Alabama Army National Guard personnel and vehicles or by National Guard or local healthcare personnel in personal protective equipment,” read the release.

Multiple organizations will be participating in the disaster preparation exercises, along with multiple members of the Mobile County Healthcare Emergency Response Coalition.

