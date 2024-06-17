‘Don’t be afraid to speak up’: Companies to pay $470,000 for failing to protect female farmworkers

On Monday Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that Greenridge Farms and Baker Produce will pay $470,000 in fines over allegations that their female farmworkers were repeatedly harrassed and assaulted by a company supervisor.

The lawsuit claims that the companies failed to protect their workers from abuses and retaliation, violating Washington’s discrimination laws and the federal Civil Rights Act.

“These companies knew that this manager was harassing and assaulting their employees, but did not stop it,” Ferguson said. “He abused his authority over these women for sexual favors.”

The consent decree further stated that Greenridge Farms and Baker Produce were prohibited from rehiring the supervisor, Antonio “Junior” Garcilazo.

The money awarded will go to the four women who reported the assaults, harassment, and retaliation.

The companies will be required to introduce anti-discrimination, and sexual harassment policies and, must include procedures for making anonymous complaints.

Franklin County prosecutors are separately investigating one of the victim’s reports of rape by Garcilazo but no charges have been filed.