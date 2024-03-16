Don Lemon demanded Tesla Cybertruck, $5M advance, equity in X before Elon Musk canned him: sources

Don Lemon demanded the sun, the moon and the stars from the SpaceX boss – before being unceremoniously dumped this week, The Post has learned.

The ex-CNN anchor sent over an astronomical wish list to Elon Musk during contract talks to host a show on the billionaire’s social media platform X – including a free Tesla Cybertruck, a $5 million upfront payment on top of an $8 million salary, an equity stake in the multibillion-dollar company, and the right to approve any changes in X policy as it relates to news content, according to a document reviewed by The Post.

Lemon — who was expected to air an interview with Musk for next week’s debut episode on X — had also demanded a private jet flight to Las Vegas, a suite for him and his fiance, and that the company pay for their day drinking and massages, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

Musk agreed to do the interview with Lemon despite the fact that he was aware of some of Lemon’s outlandish demands, sources told The Post.

Lemon interviewed Musk last week for the first episode of “The Don Lemon Show.” instagram/donlemonofficial

The proposal reviewed by The Post was sent from Lemon’s agents at United Talent Agency to X’s leadership in December.

The partnership was announced in January, but an X spokesperson told The Post that the company “did not have a final or signed agreement with Don Lemon or ‘The Don Lemon Show'” before Musk sat down for the explosive interview last week.

X declined to comment on the details of the document.

Lemon’s agents at United Talent Agency communicated their client’s demand for a Tesla Cybertruck to X leadership in December. Costfoto/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Jay Sures, vice chairman at UTA, told The Post: “This is absolute, complete utter nonsense without an iota of truth to it.”

Lemon was fired hours after the one-on-one sit-down, with Musk calling the anchor “dull” and “underwhelming.”

The one-and-half hour grilling included testy exchanges about Musk’s political leanings, his past drug use and the site’s content moderation policy. It is scheduled to run on YouTube next week.

Lemon claimed on Wednesday that he was jettisoned by X because Musk reneged on his “free speech” pledge.

Lemon grilled Musk on his political leanings as well as the spread of hate speech on X. CNN

Lemon’s discussions with the company began shortly after he was fired by CNN last April after a series of high-profile incidents, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

In an interview with veteran tech journalist Kara Swisher on Friday, Lemon claimed they held discussions over the summer in which the company threatened to fire him if he did not attend the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas.

CES, which was held earlier this year between Jan. 7 and 10, is one of the most highly anticipated events on the tech calendar as companies including X flock to the show in order to schmooze advertisers.

A spokesperson for X called Lemon’s claim “a disingenuous lie.”

Lemon billed X for his and his fiance’s day drinking and massages at the Vdara in Las Vegas, according to sources.

Lemon wanted to be flown to the convention with his longtime fiance on a private jet and be put up in a private suite, as well as for X to foot the bill for alcoholic beverages and massages that he and his fiance ordered during their stay at the Vdara, the MGM-run resort on the Las Vegas Strip, according to people familiar with the matter.

The negotiations progressed after Musk brought former NBCUniversal advertising executive Linda Yaccarino on board as chief executive officer of X, sources said.

During an appearance on CNN on Wednesday, Lemon claimed that he was canned by X because he asked Musk tough questions. CNN

But the talks stalled over Lemon’s extensive demands, which included executive assistants as well as a marketing budget that ranged from $10 million to $15 million, people with knowledge of the situation told The Post.

A spokesperson for Lemon told The Post: “There is nothing in your list of demands that you claim Don made of X that is true. Literally nothing.”