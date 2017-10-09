What You Don't Get To See When Your Plane Is Landing

There’s no better window seat than the one in the cockpit.

Qatar Airways Captain Sandeep Varma posted a mesmerizing video to Twitter last week documenting a plane landing at Queenstown Airport in New Zealand, one of the world’s most scenic airports.

The tweet, which has been shared more than 27,000 times, includes a video that shows what pilots see during that particular plane landing: snow-capped mountains above the clouds, prolonged moments with no visibility and a swift approach toward a runway.

This is what the pilot sees and the passengers do not see

During landing at Queenstown New Zealand Airport pic.twitter.com/fQa4yEwXTG — Sandeep Varma (@Sandeepvarma787) October 6, 2017

The video appears to be a shortened version of the dramatic landing that was previously posted to YouTube in 2013. The extended video, seen below, shows a pilot’s view while flying over New Zealand’s Southern Alps.