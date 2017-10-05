Don't be fooled: the latest abortion bill is about one thing – hurting women

There is no scientific basis for the proposed ban on abortions after 20 weeks. Rather, it is a naked attempt to challenge Roe v Wade and end all abortions

‘The legislation passed on Tuesday is particularly cruel: 20 weeks is about the time pregnant women find out if their fetus has chromosomal abnormalities.’ Photograph: Tim Sloan/AFP/Getty Images More

On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives passed a ban that would criminalize all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, with punishment that would include fines and up to five years in prison.



The Majority leader, Kevin McCarthy, said that the goal of the bill was “ending suffering and helping people live”, an ironic sentiment just three days after Republicans let a health program expire that could leave millions of children without insurance and two days after a massacre in Las Vegas that the GOP insists has nothing to do with the shocking availability of guns.

The truth is that this bill, like all anti-abortion legislation, is not about helping people and never has been. It’s a blatant attempt to challenge Roe v Wade and to end all abortions – despite the human suffering such a ban would cause.

The legislation passed on Tuesday, a move supported by the Trump White House, is particularly cruel: 20 weeks is about the time pregnant women find out if their fetus has chromosomal abnormalities.



Almost 99% of abortions happen before 20 weeks; the vast majority of women who end their pregnancies past that stage do so because of risks to their own health or because their fetus has severe complications. Many women choose to end their pregnancy, for example, after finding out that their child will either be unable to survive, or will live a short, painful life.

One woman, Cheryl Axelrod, wrote today about her “loved and wanted and waited for child”, whom she discovered had an abnormality that would have meant him dying by suffocation during delivery if he should live that long: “You can never know what the right decision is for a family in impossible circumstances until you’ve been there yourself.”

These are the kind of decisions that Republicans want to put people in jail for.

Supporters of the bill claim, without any credible scientific backing, that fetuses can feel pain at 20 weeks’ gestation. In fact, studies show, and the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists say, that a fetus does not have the capacity to feel pain until the third trimester of pregnancy. Jennifer Conti, an OB-GYN and clinical assistant professor at Stanford University told Vox.com that 20 weeks “is just an arbitrary limit set in place by politicians that has no medical or scientific backing”.

In addition to relying on complete junk science, Republicans are strangely silent about how they are directly responsible for women getting abortions later than they want to. The majority of counties in the US do not have an abortion provider (thanks to Republican Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers (Trap) laws), and one-third of women who want to have an abortion need to travel more than 25 miles to get one. Then there are waiting periods, mandatory multiple visits to clinics, parental notification laws or judicial bypasses to deal with – to say nothing of the cost of the procedure, which the Hyde amendment ensures is unaffordable for the poorest women.

Republicans enact as many hurdles as possible to keep women from getting abortions early on, and then they insist – with no proof – that seeking abortions later causes fetal pain. It’s absurd.

The Republican party does not care about human life or suffering – just in the last weeks, they’ve showed us that with their disregard for the people of Puerto Rico, the people killed by guns, and children who need medical care. This has never been about helping Americans, just hurting women.