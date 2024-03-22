Here’s how Dominion’s wind turbines will look from the Virginia Beach shore

VIRGINIA BEACH — For more than than 200 years, the view from the oldest lighthouse in the country has been the vast ocean stretching beyond the horizon.

But soon, that will change. A line of turbine blades will be visible in the far distance from the old Cape Henry Lighthouse when Dominion Energy builds a wind farm 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.

“When you climb to the top of the lighthouse you’ll see the turbines probably better than anywhere,” said Will Glasco, chief operating officer for Preservation Virginia, a nonprofit organization that operates the 1792 landmark. “This viewshed is forever changed.”

Images created by environmental consultant Tetra Tech for Dominion Energy simulate how much of the $9.8 billion Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project will be seen from onshore. The simulated images were included among hundreds of pages of documents and reports Dominion submitted to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management in September as part of the federal review process.

While the visibility of the 800-foot-tall turbines will vary by location, time of day and weather, the images show they will be most visible from the lighthouse, but also Virginia Beach’s resort area and other points south. One image depicts the view from 17th Street Park on a summer day where a long line of pointy turbine blades can be seen on the horizon.

“At that distance, the curvature of the Earth will make it difficult to see the turbines clearly from shore,” wrote Jeremy Slayton, Dominion Energy spokesperson, in an email. “However, the turbines could be more visible at higher elevations and at night due to necessary safety features, such as navigational lighting.”

Two 6-megawatt pilot turbines were installed in 2020. They are 200 feet shorter than the planned 14-megawatt turbines and can been seen from shore on a clear day.

“They are difficult to see, and it may require binoculars to see them,” Slayton wrote, adding where to look for them. “You can find them by first finding the Chesapeake Lighthouse, which is 12 miles offshore. Then look slightly to the right and the turbines will be another 15 miles farther out.”

The turbine towers will be painted light gray but the photo simulations depict them in white and show roughly 30 more than are planned, Slayton said. Navigational safety lights will only activate when there are airplanes around the turbines, he said.

Dominion will begin work in May to install an additional 174 turbines, which are anticipated to generate enough energy to power up to 660,000 homes. The project will help to avoid carbon emissions equivalent of removing one million cars off the road each year, according to the company. It’s scheduled to be completed in 2026.

The City Council did not review the images before approving a viewshed compensation package for historic resources impacted by the wind project, according to Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson and City Council member Worth Remick, who both represent districts along Virginia Beach’s coastline.

But members of the city’s planning department and council-appointed historic commission looked at them as they determined which historic sites would be affected, said Sharon Prescott, commission chair.

“Our concern was visual impact on historic resources,” said Prescott. “You’re not going to make the windfarm go away, but you can continue to try to preserve resources.”

Glasco saw them as well. Preservation Virginia prepared its own requests for compensation separate from the city’s.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management determined the construction, installation, operations, and maintenance of the wind turbine project has the potential to adversely affect 23 Virginia Beach historic properties and is subject to Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, which requires mitigation funding.

Virginia Beach will receive $290,000 to mitigate “adverse visual effects,” while the lighthouse secured $650,000.

“The amount was determined relative to the agreed upon projects that will be funded,” wrote Mark Reed, the city’s historic preservation planner, in an email. “City staff reviewed the proposed funding and determined it to be sufficient based upon our experience with similar projects.”

The money provided by Dominion Energy will fund maintenance, educational and preservation projects associated with the historic sites. Cultural resource consultants provided funding estimates to BOEM and Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy officials have publicly shared details about the wind project with the council, but most of those presentations and subsequent discussions centered around city easements needed for transmission cables, not viewshed issues. Reed said the council did not request additional information about the visual effects.

The city’s historic commission has reviewed mitigation for cellular towers with antennas, but past Dominion Energy projects in Virginia Beach haven’t required Section 106 review, which only occurs when there is a federal undertaking, which is the case with the offshore wind farm, Reed said.

Preservation Virginia has previous experience with compensation from Dominion Energy for historic Jamestown when the company built towers and a high-voltage transmission line across the James River. The power company paid $90 million to reduce the impact of the project on environmental resources and historic sites in 2017.

“We put out a number and did some negotiation,” said Glasco about the compensation for the wind project.

The money will be used for renovations to the lighthouse visitors center and educational programs.

The renderings are circulating online. John Knight, a Croatan resident, took a deep dive into Dominion Energy’s environmental impact statement and found them. He shared an image from 17th Street on a Facebook group this week.

“Who in the world wants to go to the beach and look at that!” wrote Knight in the online post.

Remick said he has concerns about the views from sites within his district which includes the North End and the part of the resort area.

Wilson has become a sounding board for Croatan residents, including Knight, who are dealing with noise from construction of the wind energy transmission cables landing near their houses.

When asked if she thought Virginia Beach is receiving enough compensation for the impact of the project, Wilson, who lives in a Oceanfront condominium, said “probably not,” but she still supports it.

“It’s going to be good for economic development,” Wilson said. “It’s good for the environment in the long run.”

