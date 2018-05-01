Dominion Energy unit wins $770 million U.S. contract: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Virginia Electric and Power Co, a subsidiary of Dominion Energy Inc is being awarded an estimated $770 million firm-fixed-price order for electric and regulated energy management services in Hampton Roads and surrounding areas in Virginia, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The order, part of a General Services Administration area-wide public utility contract, will be primarily funded by Navy working capital funds, the Pentagon said in a statement.





(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Dan Grebler)