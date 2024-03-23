Dominion Energy’s solar program saves families thousands of dollars

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you’ve ever thought about getting solar panels on your home but can’t afford them, you might be able to get them for free.

Dominion Energy’s Income and Age Qualifying Program could save you not only on your electric bill, but also save thousands of dollars in installation and maintenance fees.

It’s a program that one Virginia Beach couple told 10 On Your Side sounded too good to be true. Dominion Energy installed $20,000 worth of solar panels on their home, replaced their HVAC system and their insulation. They didn’t have to pay a cent.

“We just got our bill today and it was $56,” said Keith Vincent.

A $56 electric bill of what would typically be $200-$250 a month — Keith and Brenda Vincent were shocked. They’ve looked into solar panels in the past but the hefty price tag drove them away — until they called Dominion Energy.

“I was very impressed,” Vincent said.

Tim Eberly with Dominion Energy explained the company set aside $23 million to help out people like the Vincents.

“Lower income brackets or elderly customers,” Eberly said. “For the last decade or more, we have been really pushing hard on renewable energy — particularly solar power.”

The whole process, Eberly said, takes one to two weeks. Dominion will see if your home can support 12 solar panels and if anything like HVAC, insulation, windows or doors need to be replaced or sealed.

“There’s no hidden fees whatsoever,” Eberly said. “We pay for the upfront installation cost, which is about $20,000. We also pay to have the home weatherized prior to the installation to get it as energy efficient as possible. Once the panels are installed, we will pay for maintenance and repairs for 25 years.”

The three-year pilot program sunsets at the end of this year. Eberly said Dominion Energy has made 184 free solar installations across the Commonwealth and 76 here in Hampton Roads. They hope that number continues to rise.

“We’re trying to get the word out about this program,” Eberly said.

Meanwhile, Vincent continues to count his savings.

“It’s real, Vincent said. “You can count on it and the service was phenomenal.”

To be eligible for the free program, you must meet one of the following requirements:

To determine if you are eligible, call 888-366-8280.

Learn more about the program here.

