Dominion Energy releases statement on fatal American Fork duplex explosion

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) — One woman was killed and another hospitalized after a duplex exploded in American Fork early Wednesday morning, March 20. Dominion Energy has released a statement on the matter.

Today, Dominion Energy continues to work closely with investigators to determine the cause of the fatal explosion at a duplex in American Fork. We appreciate your patience as we work diligently to gather all the information needed for the ongoing investigation. Dominion Energy was doing routine maintenance in the area on Tuesday, including at this particular address. Highly trained personnel work every day to ensure the safety of the public we serve and to ensure the integrity of our natural gas system. We are committed to fully participating in the investigation of this tragic event.

American Fork Battalion Chief Brandon Boshard told ABC4 the explosion was in the neighborhood of 100 North and 300 East, shortly before 6 a.m. When emergency crews arrived, they said there was “debris everywhere” and an ongoing fire. The flames have since been put out.

Taylorsville Police make third arrest in death of missing 21-year-old

Boshard said one woman was killed on the “heavily damaged” side of the duplex. Another woman living on the other side survived and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Boshard said a dog was reported missing after the explosion but that dog “somehow survived” and came walking out of the building while crews were on scene.

Fire crews are still investigating the cause of the explosion and said crews with Dominion Energy are assisting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.