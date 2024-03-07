Dominion Energy Ohio's sale to Canadian gas utility is complete

The sale of Dominion Energy Ohio, which is the regulated natural gas utility for 1.2 million customers in Ohio, to a Canadian gas utility has been completed.

Enbridge, as of Thursday, now owns three of Dominion’s gas utilities.

The three Dominion gas utilities serve 3 million customers in Ohio, North Carolina, Utah, Wyoming and Idaho.

“The addition of a strong Ohio-based gas utility company is a great strategic fit for Enbridge,” Michelle Harradence, Enbridge’s executive vice president and president of gas distribution and storage, said in a press release.

Enbridge is now North America’s largest natural gas utility franchise, with more than 7 million customers.

Ohio customers will see few changes with the sale, officials from both companies and the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio have said.

Enbridge plans to host a community welcome day later this month at its office at 1201 E. 55th St. in Cleveland.

