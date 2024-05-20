Domestic violence suspect wanted in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An “armed and dangerous” domestic violence suspect is wanted in Marlboro County, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Rashawn Ricktavis Covington, 29, is wanted on charges of grand larceny, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful neglect and resisting arrest.

Deputies said they think he lives in the Clio area. He stands about 6-foot tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605. Count on News13 for updates.

Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.

