Domestic violence suspect killed in 'gun battle' with Columbus police, one person wounded

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation into an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening in which a 'heavily armed' man who was a suspect in a domestic violence incident was fatally shot by Columbus police. Another person was wounded in the incident, though no Columbus police officers were injured.

A Columbus man is dead after being killed during a reported "gun battle" with police that resulted from a domestic violence incident on the city's East Side, according to police.

Another person was grazed during the shooting and was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Columbus police responded at 7:08 p.m. to a report of a shooting on the 4700 block of McAllister Avenue near Shady Lane Road, one block south of East Main Street, according to police dispatchers.

Responding officers were met by a "heavily armed" man from what was a domestic violence incident and a "gun battle" ensued, Brian Toth, executive vice president of Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge #9, later told reporters.

At least one officer returned fire, Toth said. The suspect was downed and was officially pronounced dead at 7:50 p.m., police said.

The unidentified person who was grazed was transported at 7:18 p.m. to Mount Carmel East, police said.

No Columbus police officers were injured in the incident, police said. The identities of the man killed and the person wounded have not been released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to the scene to investigate, as is the case with any law enforcement officer-involved shooting in the city of Columbus.

Ohio BCI investigators and Columbus police were on the scene for several hours into the night.

No further information about the incident had been released by Columbus police as of Sunday morning.

The Dispatch will update this story as more information becomes available.

