Domestic violence suspect arrested following standoff with deputies in Helendale

A man accused of domestic violence and threatening deputies was jailed following an hour-long standoff in Helendale late Monday, officials said.

Cory Moraco, 29, of Helendale was ultimately booked on suspicion of domestic violence and making criminal threats, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials and booking records.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about 10:50 p.m. from a home in the 27300 block of Lakeview Drive.

A responding deputy was informed that the suspect had assaulted a family member, according to sheriff's department spokeswoman Staci Parks.

"While talking to the victim in the front yard, Moraco came outside and threatened (the deputy)," she said in a written statement.

Moraco retreated into the home and refused orders to surrender, officials said. Nearby homes were evacuated as the event turned into a barricaded suspect situation.

"After more than an hour-long standoff, deputies deployed pepper balls into the residence through a bedroom window," Parks said. "The pepper ball deployment was effective, and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident."

Moraco was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail pending an initial court appearance, which was scheduled Thursday in the Victorville branch of San Bernardino County Superior Court, records show.

"We would like to thank everyone who was evacuated during this incident for their cooperation and understanding," Parks said.

