The Domestic Violence Shelter's Jill Donnenworth receives statewide award

COLUMBUS ― Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Tuesday honored Jill Donnenworth, director of community-based services at The Domestic Violence Shelter in Mansfield, with the Robert Denton Special Achievement Award.

The award was established to recognize an individual with at least five years of experience in the field of victim assistance who has demonstrated leadership in the crime victims’ rights movement.

“This award is a tremendous honor, and I hope it serves to shine a light on the important work of survivor advocacy,” Donnenworth said. “I love my job because I get to walk alongside people as they make lasting changes that empower them to break free of cycles of abuse. But I hate that there’s even a need for a job like mine. I hope this award can be a reminder that this work is ongoing, it’s necessary, but it’s also entirely preventable.”#

Jill Donnenworth, left, received the Robert Denton Special Achievement Award from the Ohio Attorney General's Office during the annual Two Days in May Conference.

The award was presented at the annual Two Days in May Conference on Victim Assistance. The award and the conference are designed to recognize the outstanding work being done to empower victims and survivors of crime in Ohio.

“Jill has set the standard for how to care for survivors and their families, and for how to implement innovative programs and solutions that make it possible for organizations like ours to serve them better,” said Colleen Rice, The Domestic Violence Shelter executive director. “We couldn’t be prouder of her, and we’re glad to have this opportunity to really celebrate all she has accomplished.”

