Domestic violence incident, officer-involved shooting leaves two dead in central Illinois

Two people are dead after a weekend domestic violence incident and officer-involved shooting in Macomb.

According to Macomb Police Chief Jeff Hamer, officers responded to multiple 911 calls to an active domestic violence incident about 10 p.m. Saturday in a residence in the 900 block of North Charles Street.

On arrival, police officers observed blood in a common area of the apartment complex and heard screams for help coming from inside an apartment.

After announcing their presence and gaining entry, the officers discovered a 36-year-old female occupant who had numerous visible injuries and was bleeding from multiple stab wounds. She was removed from the apartment and received medical attention.

Police observed a male suspect in the apartment who was armed with a knife. After refusing to comply with multiple commands to drop the weapon, the suspect reached into a room, briefly disappearing out of sight of the officers, before returning into view. A police officer discharged one round that fatally struck the suspect.

A deceased minor child was also found at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled for later today to determine the nature and scope of the child’s injuries. Medical-related questions should be directed to the McDonough County Coroner’s Office.

“On behalf of the Macomb Police Department, I wish to express my deepest sympathies to the families of all involved in this tragic incident,” Hamer said in a Monday press release.

The Illinois State Police and the McDonough County State’s Attorney are currently investigating the incident. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

