Domestic violence charge dismissed against longtime Detroit journalist Charlie LeDuff

A domestic violence charge against longtime Detroit journalist Charlie LeDuff was dismissed Tuesday, according to Pleasant Ridge City Attorney Eugene Lumberg.

LeDuff was charged with the crime in December 2023 after police were called to his Pleasant Ridge home for the alleged assault of his wife, authorities had said.

LeDuff was set to go to trial Thursday, according to court documents. Lumberg said the charges were dismissed because his wife would not testify.

"I'm very happy for Charlie that he can start to repair whatever damage was created by this matter," said LeDuff's lawyer, Todd Perkins. "He draws no fault on anyone. He just wants to get on with his life, and get back to his best friend."

Symantha Heath, an attorney for LeDuff's wife, declined to comment to the Free Press.

LeDuff is a controversial print and TV journalist known for unconventional reporting, often infused with his opinion and personality, that put local politicians in his crosshairs. He's worked for The New York Times, The Detroit News, WJBK-TV Fox 2 Detroit and other outlets.

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press. She can be contacted at 313-264-0442 or asahouri@freepress.com.

